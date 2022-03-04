Local custom shop tricks out Jeep for Milwaukee woman after her car was stolen, totaled

MILWAUKEE — Everyday at the Milwaukee Auto Show, Angelica Weary’s new Jeep is coming together piece by piece. The young woman is being honored with a custom build by Wills World Customs in Oak Creek.

“We always wanted to give back to the community and to those that are doing some things in the community,” Willys World General Manager Rick Bowers says.

Weary’s Jeep is part of the customization shop’s “Build-A-Jeep” program where they deck out a lucky customer’s Jeep for free with donated products.

Weary has always wanted a Jeep, but never expected to come into one the way she did. In January, her brand new Nissan was stolen from her while she was pumping gas.

“While I was taking the gas pump out of my tank, like standing there, I could see someone fly past me and get in my front seat. I started screaming,” she shared.

The man stole her car so new she hadn’t even made a payment yet. She tracked the vehicle with her iPhone’s app.

“He had crashed it into a tree. Totaled it completely,” she said.

Her Jeep is transforming from a basic Jeep from the factory to one that has tricked out wheels, tires, bumpers, lights, and a new soft top.

Weary is thankful for the donations and the help putting it all together.

“I just feel special," she says. "I appreciate the sponsors who are all thinking that they want to do something special for me.”

