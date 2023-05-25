Local comedian shares his journey of laughter and success

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Marlin Hill has been seen on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, BET's Comic View, Comedy Central, and The Boondocks! This Memorial Day weekend he's performing a special LIVE taping at The Laughing Tap in Walker's Point.

Event details:



Marlin Hill at The Laughing Tap

Thursday, May 25 - Saturday, May 27

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

706 S. 5th St., Suite B, Milwaukee

Get tickets for all shows here.

"Inspired by comedy legends including: Richard Pryor, Moms Mabley, & Robin Haris, this young comic is 'hotter than desert sand.' Many comics have tried biting him like a 'hangnail.' Using God’s gift, he made history by becoming the only comedian ever to win five weeks in a row at the world famous Apollo Theater in New York," The Laughing Tap's website says.

Learn more about Marlin on his website.

