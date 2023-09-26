Local church holds remembrance ceremony for murder victims

MILWAUKEE — Monday, September 25 is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. A church in Milwaukee is looking to bring people together to heal and find ways to move forward without violence.

One by one, candles were placed on the altar of the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church Monday evening. All to remember murder victims in Milwaukee.

"I think what happened tonight was a good start for our church to engage our community in ways we probably haven't in a long time,” Interim Pastor of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church Rahdae Redd Sr. said.

Pastor Redd says this remembrance ceremony was the first of its kind at his church, but not the last.

"Oftentimes when we're dealing with grief and bereavement, we are feeling things that we can't sometimes be expressed vocally. And I’m hoping and praying from our efforts tonight we were able to reach people in their hearts."

Reaching the hearts of the families and friends who have lost loved ones to gun violence, including Shelita Furlow who was a speaker.

"I come from trauma, I come from a place of abuse."

She lost her 19-year-old son, Jovan Wilder on March 22, 2021. Through her grief and faith, she has helped others heal. She wrote a book during the process as well. She titled it “The Day Life Changed”.

"I have my right mind, my heart is pure, I'm not bitter, so why not share with other people that there is another way to deal with things," Furlow explained.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there were 215 total homicides in 2022. This year there are currently 127. Organizers say the decline serves as a sign of hope for the city.

"We have work to do. That lives lay in the balance, and we have to put the work in and put a seize to violence and homicides,” Pastor Redd said.

Pastor Redd encourages all religious leaders to join the conversation to stop the violence.

