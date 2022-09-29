Local businesses that rely heavily on Florida are feeling the brunt of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Local businesses that rely heavily on Florida are also feeling the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

We went to Saint Paul Fish Company in the Third Ward's Public Market to see how they are pivoting during this time.

J.P. Toske says they rely heavily on Florida for fish.

"Big time, big time," Toske said.

In fact, two 10,000-pound truckloads of seafood drive up from Florida to Saint Paul Fish Company every single week.

"It makes you nervous for sure," Toske says of watching Hurricane Ian coverage.

He is the company's main fish buyer. He says they rely on Florida for swordfish, grouper, ahi-tuna, and mahi-mahi. He is relieved he has ties to fishermen in Boston to hold them over.

"They still fish really nice ahi tuna out there, swordfish," Toske said.

As far as the forecast for the price you might pay, Toske says a price increase should be temporary and a small amount. Swordfish right here, for example, may go up a dollar for about a week or so.

This is not the only adjustment. Hurricane Fiona just slammed Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on the upper east coast. It had Toske searching for another mussel and oyster supplier this week.

"We started to get our mussels from Maine and (the) lower east coast," he shared.

For now, Toske is hoping all the fishermen he's worked with over the past 15 years are okay.

It shows that this fresh food industry will continue to feel the immediate effects of anything that happens, worldwide.

