Local beer, concession workers on sideline as MLB lockout persists

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of spring training for Major League Baseball (MLB) teams. That wasn’t the case though as the MLB lockout continues.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 16, 2022
On its 77th day, the lockout has officially poured over into the spring training schedule. The vendors working inside places like American Family Field are hopeful the lockout doesn’t go much longer.

“It’s going to go down to the very last minute,” said AmFam Field beer vendor Ryan Strnad.

While the regular season is still a month and a half away, the concern for vendors and concession workers depending on game day income is great.

Strnad says he makes three figures every game he works.

“When we miss games, we just don’t get paid,” he said.

This year, Robert Pitlock, a former concessions supervisor at the ballpark, is starting a job in a new field. He’s also wishing the best for his colleagues still working at games.

“Certainly, the last two years with COVID and all, any interruption at all won’t be a good thing,” he said.

The MLB lockout officially began Dec. 2 after the league’s collective bargaining agreement expired.

Player minimum salaries and postponing expansions are just some of the things on the table between players and unions.

Stuck between it all, the everyday worker is left on the sideline wondering if the income will be there come opening day.

“Pound out an agreement. It's just not fair to the workers who rely on an income every season at the ballpark,” Strnad

USA Today reports the players union and owners are expected to meet later this week.

