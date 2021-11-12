Local 88Nine radio host reflects on time in military on Veteran's Day

MILWAUKEE — He fought for our country and now Tarik Moody is one of the weeknight voices of 88Nine Radio in Milwaukee.

For many around town, the voice is familiar.

"My name is Tarik AKA the Architect; we’re going to get back into it with Little Sims,” Moody said over air.

Moody’s voice has been on the airwaves at 88Nine for about fifteen years. Over that time, he’s done it all.

"I ran the social media. I ran the newsletter. I was on air,” Moody said.

Most importantly, he chose to defend our country.

"I believe in service. I believe everybody should serve, whether it's in the military or Teach for America or a homeless shelter,” Moody said.

Moody’s journey in the Army forced him to find ways to meet other people across the country. It was in Minnesota that he began his career as a volunteer for a radio station.

“My plan was to be an architect, practice commercial architecture, have my own firm. That was the plan,” Moody said.

More than 20 years later, Milwaukee is home for “The Architect.”

Moody said it’s important for him to use his platform to bring people together.

"My platform is to present ideas and content in a way that inspires people. Pure and simple,” he said.

On this Veterans Day, he’s looking back on his 14 years of service. He’s proud of his work, but he still thinks about the well-being of his brothers and sisters who fought for this country.

"A lot of veterans are going through a lot of things, and we need to pay attention to those things. The handshakes and the free tickets to the games are great, but there are homeless veterans who are going through PTSD and other issues, and we need to support them in a real way,” he said.

Moody hopes that in a country that is more divided than ever, he can use both his voice, expertise, and experience to help bring people together.

