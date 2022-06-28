Local 8-year-old is the host of her own YouTube show 'Lena's Room'

The family that sings together, stays together.

Meet 8-year-old Lena. She's the host of her own YouTube Show "Lena's Room: The Hip-Hop Nursery" where she works with her mom, dad, and younger siblings to teach other kids everything from counting to the alphabet.

"I really like kids in general and for me to have this, especially for younger kids where they can learn, that's really my goal," Lena said.

Her dad, Chris "Godxilla" Taylor, created the idea. He's an audio visual engineer.

"What I did, I was able to bring a lot of what I learned in Los Angeles working in Hollywood back to Milwaukee and we've been working three, four years out of this room," said Taylor.

He's worked with everyone from Cee-Lo Green to the late Kobe Bryant.

Lena's Room

"That's the guy that did Michael Jackson's Thriller...I pity the fool who doesn't know about your skills." She watched the whole Rocky 3 movie after we met Mr. T. That's me, her and Mr. T. on the wall," said Taylor.

We headed to the Live Room, where Lena and I had a little jam session together. Her talent doesn't stop there, Lena is also a big fan of dinosaurs!

"I am really good with dinosaurs, so I am working to be a paleontologist and with that said, I know a lot of dinosaurs that most people don't talk about. The Pachycephalosaurus has the three-times thick skull and it likes to head butt into the trees to impress the girls," said Lena.

It's that kind of knowledge that Lena brings to her show. Her Mom, Treva LaViva, gives life to her best friend Charlotte.

"Yeah, I'm her best friend Charlotte...It's really gratifying and satisfying to wake up every morning and just know that I am there for my children and to teach them. With that being said, I am looking forward to what this is going to be in the future," said Treva.

There is no doubt that this family has a bright future ahead and this little songbird will continue to use her voice to teach others.

You can subscribe to Lena's Room by clicking here.

