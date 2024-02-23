Loans available for businesses hurt by the lack of snow

NEW BERLIN — Many Wisconsin businesses that have taken a hit because of this year's mild winter could be eligible for a federal disaster loan program.

Governor Tony Ever's office says some may be able to borrow up to $2 million to cover losses.

Just how abnormal has this winter been? The National Weather Service says snowfall across the state has been 20 to 30 inches below normal this season and that's forcing some companies to adjust.

"It hasn't been the worst year ever," said Mark Wesner, President of Snow Patrol. His crew takes care of industrial snow removal — anything from 5 to 100 acres.

"We've had several snow events. One very significant event that was pretty important to everybody. Hindsight!" Wesner said with a laugh as he gestured to the sun shining on a parking lot without a speck of snow on it.

Snow Patrol is structured to roll with whatever Mother Nature brings. It's why they also do landscaping and paving projects. But right now, Wesner says it's too wet. "I don't have a lot of interaction with the smaller companies but I could see, you know, some of the smaller landscapers really struggling," he added.

Stuck in limbo, inside the New Berlin shop, work is underway to improve or repair Snow Patrol's fleet before it's needed again. "I mean, we still feel it — don't get me wrong," continued Wesner. "It's setting up to be a skinny year but we're not done yet!"

Deadlines are approaching for businesses thinking about applying for disaster assistance. Those dates are listed below. Click here to read more information about applying for support.

Wisconsin counties may be covered by multiple declarations. The list below provides the latest available application deadline for covered counties.

Apply by April 8

Bayfield

Douglas

Apply by April 15

Sheboygan

Apply by April 29

Buffalo

Burnett

Kenosha

Racine

Apply by May 6

Barron

Brown

Calumet

Chippewa

Clark

Dunn

Eau Claire

Outagamie

Pepin

Pierce

Polk

Rusk

St. Croix

Sawyer

Trempealeau

Washburn

Waupaca

Winnebago

Apply by May 13

Ashland

Langlade

Lincoln

Marathon

Menominee

Oconto

Shawano

Taylor

Apply by May 29

Forest

Iron

Oneida

Price

Vilas

Apply by July 3

Florence

Marinette

Apply by July 31

Adams

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Fond du Lac

Grant

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

La Crosse

Lafayette

Marquette

Monroe

Portage

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Waushara

Wood

