LIVE: Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents get to make case

Marijuana
Ted S. Warren/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This Sept. 15, 2009 file photo shows marijuana plants in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Marijuana
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 11:22:49-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, for either medical or recreational use or both, are getting their first chance to make their case at a public hearing of a legislative committee.

The Senate committee hearing Wednesday marks the first time that any bill softening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws has gotten a public hearing. In the past, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have not allowed any such bills to see the light of day.

Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin’s neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

