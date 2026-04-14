Live updates: Severe storms hit southeast Wisconsin Tuesday evening

MILWAUKEE — Storms are rolling through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday evening, with the potential for all types of severe weather, according to Storm Team 4.

Storms closest to the frontal boundary may begin to rotate and become tornadic. We're expecting the worst of the severe weather between 5 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.



TMJ4 News is monitoring updates from across the region and will update this post with information as it comes in.

Watch: Latest forecast from Storm Team 4 on tonight's severe weather:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More severe storm chances

Make sure to bookmark this link and check back often throughout the night.

Latest updates:

4:13 p.m. — All Milwaukee Public Schools after-school recreation and other programs have been canceled today due to weather, the district announced on Facebook.

"Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), and Safe Places will remain open for students, but families are encouraged to pick up their students early. Schools will dismiss students at the regular time," the district's post says.

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