Live music bar 'Howling at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The bar, "Howling at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.

The bar announced on its Facebook page it will be temporarily closing due to updates and construction.

There is no word yet on when they will reopen.

The bar is located at 1103 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr. The chain's closest location is in Chicago at 26 W. Hubbard Street.

They aren't the only ones closing their doors. This week will be your last chance to grab a drink at "Flannery's." The Milwaukee staple closes its doors on Sunday after more than 25 years in business. The pub will hold a happy hour thank you party on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Music has also stopped at Potawatomi's Northern Lights Theater. The casino has shut it down to make way for a new sportsbook venue, which will allow people to gamble on sports. It is set to open by the end of the year. It will be the only place like it in the city, thanks to a compact Potawatomi made with Gov. Tony Evers last year.

