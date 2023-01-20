Watch Now
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business

The bar will officially announce its "Last Call" at the end of service on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 20:56:27-05

MILWAUKEE — Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the bar will officially announce its "Last Call" at the end of service on Sunday, Jan. 29. Steve Smith opened the bar at 425 E. Wells St. in September of 1997.

The building was recently purchased by JT Wells Milwaukee LLC., "Taylors." According to Flannery's, they have new plans for the location in the months ahead.

OnMilwaukee reports that the employees were notified of the closing last week. Some will transfer to Flannery's Grafton location inside the Fire Ridge Golf Club.

There will be a Happy Hour Thank You Party on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be free appetizers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

