LIVE: Final part of Old World Third Street renamed in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MILWAUKEE — The remaining segment of Old World Third Street in Milwaukee has been officially renamed in honor of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Now the full road from I-43 to Wisconsin Avenue is called North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Watch Monday's renaming ceremony below:

The area that was already named after Dr. King stretched between West McKinley Avenue and I-43. As of now the remaining length of the street, from McKinley to West Wisconsin Avenue, is also named after Dr. King.

TMJ4 Ald. Milele Coggs

In February of 2021, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously passed a proposal introduced by Ald. Milele Coggs to rename the street.

The renaming effort at least dates back to 1984, when 16,000 Milwaukee residents signed a petition to honor Dr. King by renaming a street after him. But that led to an agreement to change part of the road's name in honor of Dr. King, while referring to the remaining southern end as Old World 3rd Street.

