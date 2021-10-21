Watch
Live entertainment is bouncing back in Milwaukee, Widespread Panic sells out four shows

Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:18:28-04

MILWAUKEE — It's widespread panic! No really, it's the band Widespread Panic in Milwaukee. They have four sold out shows starting tonight through Sunday at the Riverside Theater. Since 2006, the band has come to Milwaukee and sold out their shows each night.

You might be thinking, who are these guys? Well they have a strong fan base similar to the Deadheads of the Grateful Dead. Fans from across the country travel to see their shows.

What's more, this means that the live entertainment industry in Milwaukee is beginning to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. It's resulting in increased economic activity downtown.

