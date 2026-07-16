LIVE BLOG: What’s canceled, postponed and available resources as wildfire smoke impacts Wisconsin

Milwaukee is experiencing its worst air quality on record, driven by smoke from wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario.

The smoke has prompted several municipalities to announce program cancellations and suspend outdoor work activities. Several events have also been canceled or postponed.

Our digital team has compiled the latest updates and will update this live blog throughout the day. The newest updates are at the top.

Latest updates

10:45 a.m. — City of Milwaukee suspends some services due to air quality

The Department of Public Works is suspending non-emergency field operations, and only emergency outdoor work will be performed until conditions improve, due to guidance from the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD).

MHD is evaluating clinic operations throughout the day and may temporarily modify or suspend services at some locations as conditions warrant.



Employees who are able to work remotely have been directed to do so, while essential staff will continue to provide critical public health services.

Garbage and recycling collection services are suspended until further notice, and City of Milwaukee Drop Off Centers are closed.

The City Tow Lot will close at 1:00 p.m. today. Residents are encouraged to call 414-286-2700 before visiting, as some questions or issues may be resolved over the phone.

City officials will continue to monitor air quality conditions and determine when it is safe to resume normal operations.

10:26 a.m. — Wisconsin DNR assisting with wildfire in Minnesota

The Wisconsin DNR confirmed that it has four staff members assigned to Incident Management Team positions assisting with ongoing incidents in Minnesota.

10:25 a.m. —- City of Sheboygan suspends all outdoor work activities for city staff until conditions improve



Some duties will still be performed by departments as scheduled, but other duties, especially those performed by City of Sheboygan Department of Public Works, may be suspended until conditions improve.

Garbage collection will remain as scheduled.

The recycling center remains open as scheduled.

There are no expected interruptions to other city departments and services.

10:24 a.m. — Milwaukee County Zoo moves some animals indoors, cancels outdoor experiences



Some animals will be inside, including apes/primates.

Outdoor animals will also have indoor access.

Many outdoor experiences are canceled for today, including all Animals in Action programming.

All animals are being monitored and observed.

Animals are viewable inside the Aviary, Big Cats, Apes/Primates, Aquatic & Reptile Center, Elephant Care Center.

9:42 a.m. — The Holton Street Bridge reopening event has been canceled. It will still be open to the public as scheduled.

9:21 a.m. — The location for the Walk for Wellness has changed and will now be held indoors.

It is now at Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., Milwaukee, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8:52 a.m. — Milwaukee Police Association encourages members to use a face covering or wear a mask due to the unhealthy air quality.

8:37 a.m. — Shoreline Metro announces that customers can ride free through Saturday, July 18, due to the unhealthy air quality.

If you have any questions, call (920) 459-3281.

8:30 a.m. — The outdoor pool deck, including the Poolside Bistro at Life Time Brookfield, will be temporarily unavailable.

Summer camp drop-off and pick-up will also be inside. The restaurant plans to resume regular operations once conditions have reached a safe level.

8:03 a.m. — City of Waukesha modifies the following programs:



All PRF outdoor programs and activities have been canceled.

All morning and evening athletics programs have been canceled.

Both pools are closed, and all swim lessons have been canceled.

Youth Appreciation Night at William R. Oliver Ballpark has been canceled.

The Waukesha Civic Band Concert has been canceled.

Day camps at Banting, Schuetze, E.B. Shurts and Rivers Crossing will remain open; however, they will be kept indoors for the day.

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