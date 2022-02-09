Little Switzerland hosting 'Big Air for Care' event to support those with ALS

SLINGER — Slinger's Little Switzerland is once again hosting its Big Air competition in support of those with ALS.

The event, Big Air for Care, will take place on Saturday, sponsored by Horicon Bank. Proceeds will go to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter, and the Herrington's, a local family struggling with ALS.

There will be several activities going on for spectators, skiers, and snowboarders. From a silent auction and raffles to the big air competition and Cheese Shred event.

The Big Air competition will begin at 7 p.m. It is similar to the Olympic Big Air event where athletes showcase their skills on the big air jump. Then, at 10 p.m., Little Switzerland will clear the hill for the Cheese Shred event.

From 10 p.m. until midnight, skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to get out on the hill for some late-night riding.

For the non-skiers and non-snowboarders, there's the raffle and silent auction which will run from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $20 unless you are a season pass holder in which the event is $10. 100% of those sales will then go toward the Herrington family and ALS Association Wisconsin.

“We are a family-run ski area that believes strongly in the community and our entire team thrives each year putting on this event to give back. We’d like to thank Horicon Bank for stepping up as the title sponsor. With their help, we hope to raise more than $20,000 for a great cause," said Rick Schmitz, co-owner of Little Switzerland.

In years past, the Big Air for Care event has raised money for Be the Match, the MS Society, and the DADA2 Foundation.

