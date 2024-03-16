Lisbon residents concerned with proposal to merge Fire, EMS with Pewaukee.

LISBON, Wis. — A potential change in fire and EMS in the Village of Lisbon is worrying residents.

The village board proposing this week to dissolve their fire department and contract services from the city of Pewaukee.

A similar decision was made in the Village of Pewaukee which resulted in adding a Fire and EMS fee that stunned many residents.

On Thursday, the Village Board hosted a special meeting presenting their plan to dissolve the village's fire department and use Pewaukee’s services for fire and EMS.

“We're looking at this as a partnership,” said Pewaukee fire chief, Kevin Beirce at the meeting. “And more than anything else it’s to share our skills, knowledge and ability with your community as well as the village of Pewaukee.”

Lisbon's four-year contract with the village and city of Pewaukee would consolidate the three municipalities into four fire stations with 36 full-time firefighters and one fire truck and ambulance at each station.

After listening to the proposal lifelong Lisbon resident, Anthony Savorias, says he's still against getting rid of their hometown crews.

“I felt that we were blindsided as a community and I felt that everything was already made up and it was done before we even sat down [for the meeting].”

Savorias and his two siblings worked as part-time fire-fighters for the village's department. He says with this new contract, his brother, who still works part-time there, won’t be guaranteed a job.

“They told us that they will hand out applications but that doesn't mean that you'll have a job,” Savorias said.

So, what about potential fire fees?

Lisbon's Village Board President Joseph Osterman tells TMJ4 there will not be any added fire fees with this change, but could not answer what the financial impact on residents will be saying, "It’s still too early in the process" to tell.

With questions still up in the air Savorias believes the residents of the village should have a say in what happens to their department.

“The town should really be able to take a vote on this, so the people can do what we're here to do.”

According to Osterman, the next step is waiting for a finalized contract from Pewaukee before bringing it back to the board for a vote.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip