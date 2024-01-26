Lions fan tests fate by getting a 'CHAMPS 2024' tattoo before the playoff game

In Today's Talker — A Detroit Lions fan may have doomed his teams Super Bowl chances.

The fan tattooed a bold and permanent prediction on his arm before the season had even started. It includes the Lions logo with the Lombardi Trophy behind it. Just below he's had inked the phrase "CHAMPS 2024."

Last year an Eagles fan went viral for doing the same thing — and it didn't work out for his team. Same situation in 2019 for the Chiefs and another fan with an ill-fated tattoo.

Maybe just wait until after the game is decided.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



