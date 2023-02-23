Lindsey Stirling to perform at Wisconsin State Fair this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Another Wisconsin State Fair performance was announced Thursday morning: Lindsey Stirling!

The electronic violinist will be taking the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved, with tickets ranging from $39 to $49. Tickets to the performance also get you into the fair on the day of the show.

According to the Wisconsin State Fair, Walk off the Earth will open the show.

