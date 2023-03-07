Life as a sailor at Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest navy base

NORFOLK, Va. — What’s life like in America’s navy? It’s full of big ships, cool gadgets, and cramped living quarters.

TMJ4 was given exclusive and rare access to the world's largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia. It was part of the Navy's 'Sailor for a Day' program.

Over the course of a few days, TMJ4’s James Groh rode in helicopters, toured aircraft carriers, participated in water survival training, and so much more.

TMJ4 was given access that regular sailors don’t even get. Over the course of three days, Groh saw more ships and facilities than naval officers get to see in their entire careers.

We also interviewed sailors from Racine, De Pere, and Milwaukee about what motivates them to serve their country.

It’s important to mention that the United States has the world's largest military budget at $816.7 billion. While the military is publicly funded, it's rare that anyone gets to see behind the curtain how the military spends its money. The newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, cost about $13 billion, Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopters cost $37.3 million, and new enlistees are eligible for $115,000 in bonuses and loan forgiveness.

This isn't an all-encompassing story about where each dollar goes; however, it does detail what life is like in the Navy and gives an idea as to what certain ships and vessels cost.

Watch the above story to see what life is like on the world's largest naval base.

