Library cards unlock more than just reading at the Milwaukee Public Library

MILWAUKEE — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and at Milwaukee Public Libraries a library card can unlock much more than a good book.

Books may be the first thing that comes to mind when people think about libraries, but library leaders said they are only a fraction of what cardholders can access.

See the full story in the video below

Library Cards Unlock More Than Just Reading at Milwaukee Public Library

“Having a library card these days gives you access to more than just checking out books,” Milwaukee Public Library Interim Library Director Jennifer Meyer-Stearns said.

Cardholders can check out movies and music and access digital materials, including e-books and audiobooks, blood pressure machines and more. Library cards can also provide access to free admission passes for area museums, parks and attractions, For people who need internet access, they can also check out mobile hotspots.

TMJ4 Items available for checkout MPL

“We’ve got a radon detector device that people with library cards can check out,” Meyer Stearns said. “We’ve got hiking and birding backpack kits, book club kits,” said

Nearly 250,000 people had active Milwaukee Public Library cards in 2025, according to library leaders.

The library also takes its card sign-up efforts outside its branches by partnering with schools, child care centers and community organizations.

TMJ4 Library Card Sign MPL

“A lot of folks have a hard time maybe getting to their local library, and so that’s why we like to meet them where they’re at and get them signed up for a library card and show them how easy it is to use it and get it,” Jenna Harte-Wisniewski said.

TMJ4 Jenna Harte-Wisniewski

A Milwaukee Public Library card can also be used at public libraries throughout Milwaukee County.

To get a Milwaukee Public Library card, residents can visit an MPL branch or Central Library with the required identification.

And over at the New Berlin Public Library, they also offers a wide range of items fore rent beyond books, including halloween costumes, inflatable tents for children, party games, bubble machines and tools for the home.

Natalie Beacom the New Berlin Public Library Director said "we hope to be a place, where everyone feels welcome to come and learn, recreate, socialize and fill their bucket with what they need."

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