Level Up Racine, the video game lounge employing local teens and keeping kids out of trouble

RACINE, Wis. — A video game shop in Racine is doing way more than just selling the newest Call of Duty or NBA 2K. Level Up Racine is a video game lounge that provides gaming experiences to kids who don't have access to game consoles. The ultimate goal is to give kids a safe place to go and avoid getting in trouble.

“I’ve had a lot of kids come in just to see hang out and play games and to eat you know sometimes I feed them we’ll order pizza we’ll order chicken wings," Ivette Camarano, the owner of Level Up Racine, said.

She opened the store at 215 6th St. in Racine about three years ago. Since then, she has seen a steady stream of kids coming to game and hang out. There are multiple Xboxs, PlayStations, and Nintendo Switches hooked up to various televisions for kids to play on. There is also a tabletop gaming area for board games and card games.

James Groh The gaming lounge inside Level Up Racine.

Camarano provides a little bit of everything to attract as many kids and adults as possible. She wants to position herself as a community hub.

"Kids just want to feel like they matter, they’re important, they exist, and they really want to be productive," Camarano said.

Beyond just gaming, she employs local teens to give them job experience. She recently hired three part-time workers from Horlick High School, Case High School, and Career Coaches of Wisconsin.

“I always have a group of teens from high schools and city programs working with me," she said.

Teenagers like Evia Beachem have been able to benefit from Camarano's offers. Beachem has volunteered behind the counter on several occasions helping with customer service and making food.

James Groh Evia and Emmanuel Beachem playing Mario Kart inside Level Up Racine.

"I like coming here because it has good vibes," Beachem said.

She has been coming here with her father Emmanuel for about two years. They both like to play video games.

"I know that the owner cares. (Camarano) really care for the children," Emmanuel said.

However, it's the safety and peace of mind that Level Up Racine gives people like Emmanuel that parents like the most. TMJ4's James Groh asked him how important he thought Level Up Racine was to the community.

"How important? Oh man on a scale from 1 to 10, I think it's a 10 because it gives children an alternative from being in the street," he said.

James Groh Ivette Camarano also works with the Racine Police Department, Racine Library, and the Racine Parks and Recreation department to help with their outreach efforts.

Camarano has partnered with multiple organizations in Racine to make a bigger impact. She has donated game consoles to individual children and the Racine Police Department to help with their outreach efforts. She also donated a basketball hoop and televisions to the department. Camarano has worked with the city's parks and recreation department and the library.

Level Up Racine is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

