Watch Now
LifestyleHoliday

Actions

'Letters to Santa' returns to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport

The mailbox will be outside Concourse D from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2
santa mailbox.JPG
Mitchell International Airport
santa mailbox.JPG
Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 12:00:07-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Letters to Santa mailbox is returning to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport this month!

The special Santa mailbox will be placed outside of Concourse D in the main terminal. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 travelers can place their letters to Santa in the mailbox.

If you forget your letter or didn't have time to write one, the airport has pencils and paper next to the mailbox. When filling out your letter, airport officials ask that you include your name and address so they can ensure everyone who writes a letter gets a personalized response back.

Mitchell International said it will collect all of the letters and fly them on Alaska Airlines to Santa Claus at the North Pole. The letters will then be on display at Santa's Workshop through the remainder of the year.

To keep track of your letter and make sure it gets to Santa safely, follow the Mitchell International Airport on social media.

This is the third year the airport is offering the program. Back in 2021, the program won a first-place award at the Airports Council International-North America's Marketing and Communications Conference.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4