The group "Let's Talk Womnx" held their annual International Women's Day dinner on Friday, March 8.

Nearly two dozen women-owned food vendors prepared a celebratory dinner at ‘The Denizen’ on N 42nd St. & W Vliet St.

TMJ4’s Cassandra McShepard interviewed with the Denizen’s owner.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip