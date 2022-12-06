Let's Go Girls! Shania Twain to perform at Fiserv Forum next October

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Let's Go Girls (and guys)! After Shania Twain received loads of positive feedback following the announcement of the first leg of her tour, she has added more dates to her schedule and one of them is in Milwaukee!

The legendary country singer will be performing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023, Live Nation announced Tuesday, as part of her Queen of Me tour. According to Live Nation, this tour is one of Twain's largest to date.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at LiveNation.com. The extended tour announcement comes ahead of Twain's new album, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 3.

Anyone who attends the show can expect to hear iconic songs like 'Man! I feel like a woman!' and 'Any Man of Mine," along with her new song, 'Last Day of Summer' and other songs from her not yet released album.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip