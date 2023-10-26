LeRoy Butler to attend Sargento's Packers tailgate at Lambeau Field this Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sargento will host and take over this Sunday's Packers tailgate at Lambeau Field. The Packers tailgating hours are from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be free samples of Sargento cheese and games to win Sargento merchandise such as bags, temporary tattoos, and coupons. Former Packers player LeRoy Butler will be at the tailgate event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where fans can meet and greet him.

A Sargento trailer named "Shirley" will make a grand appearance outside Lambeau Field. This is the perfect opportunity to be featured on Sargento's social media.

Fans can enter to win a month-long sweepstakes where four winners will receive four Packer game tickets, a customized jersey, Packers Hall of Fame passes, $100 credit to the Packers Pro Shop, and tour tickets for Lambeau Field.

Sargento was founded in Plymouth, Wis. and has over 2,400 employees and generates $1.8 billion in net sales. They are a family-owned company that has been in the cheese industry for 70 years.

