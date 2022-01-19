Legislators OK new contract for state troopers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A legislative committee has signed off on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin's state troopers.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved the deal unanimously Wednesday with no discussion.

The contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020.

Each step along the troopers' pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021. The deal is still subject to approval from the full Senate and Assembly and Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign it before it can take effect.

