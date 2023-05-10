Learn how a new sponsorship program called ETS Sponsorship hopes to prevent veteran suicide in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Right now, suicide is listed as the top clinical priority for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In its most recent report on the topic, the VA said 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020 — nearly 17 people a day.

But now there's a program with a long-term goal of preventing that.

It's called ETS Sponsorship and it recently expanded into Wisconsin.

It connects active-duty service members who are leaving the military with a trained sponsor in the state where they're going. The idea is to help them build a homecoming plan and the long-term goal is to prevent veteran suicide.

"They already know that the stress levels and anxiety levels are a lot lower in people who were sponsored home, and had a soft landing, then those who just chose to leave the military with no sponsor," said Quentin Hatfield, Executive Director of VetsNet.

Wisconsin was the 7th state to join the ETS Sponsorship program under the guidance of the Milwaukee non-profit.

Chris Spahn served in the army reserves for 8 years and is now a sponsor for a Wisconsin native who's been serving in Germany and is preparing to return to Janesville.

"As I've kidded with my transitioning service member, I said 'Your military career is far more exciting than mine.' But I can empathize in certain areas," Spahn said with a chuckle.

With a little humor, and the help of ZOOM technology, their bond is growing.

"After 25 years in the army, he's returning to civilian life," explained Spahn. "Where does he live? Where does he get a job? How does his family transition? We as sponsors help them develop a plan."

Spahn discovered the opportunity through VetsNet.

Linking with agencies all over the state, VetsNet finds resources for veterans and veteran families who are in crisis or distress and don't know where to turn. "There are over 500 non-profits in Wisconsin who say they serve veterans — and that can be as diverse as equine therapy to mental health services," added Hatfield.

Click here to get help from VetsNet or call(414) 257-3624.24/7, confidential crisis support is available for veterans and their loved ones, dial 988 and then press 1.

