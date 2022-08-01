Watch Now
Leaders meet to find solution to fentanyl crisis in Waukesha, Washington counties

79 people died in Waukesha County due to overdose in 2021, with 62 of those deaths directly related to fentanyl.
Elected officials will meet at 9 a.m. and plan to lay out the actions they're taking in both Waukesha and Washington counties to address what they've labeled a fentanyl crisis.
Overdose Deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Monday morning leaders in Waukesha and Washington counties will come together to discuss the fentanyl crisis.

Elected officials will meet at 9 a.m. and plan to lay out the actions they're taking in both Waukesha and Washington counties to address what they've labeled a fentanyl crisis.

79 people died in Waukesha County due to overdose in 2021, with 62 of those deaths directly related to fentanyl. Leaders in Waukesha say every single one of those lives lost is one too many.

Back in June, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health alert because of the increase in opioid overdoses at emergency rooms in Washington County. That alert was triggered by four suspected overdoses in the span of a week.

Statewide data also tells a story. Across Wisconsin the opioid epidemic has spread to urban and rural communities, affecting all genders, all races and many age groups.

County leaders in southeastern Wisconsin and addiction recovery professionals say the pandemic put stress on the challenges of fighting addiction, both for people and local governments.

