Lawsuits over ballot drop boxes filed in 5 Wisconsin cities

Ben Jordan
Posted at 5:21 AM, May 26, 2022
WISCONSIN — Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday by the conservative Thomas More Society.

It has also brought lawsuits in the same cities challenging the legality of private grant money awarded in 2020 to help run the election from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

The latest lawsuits target the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — all cities won by President Joe Biden.

