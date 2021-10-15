Watch
Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

David Goldman/AP
FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Grosskreutz who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during street protests in Kenosha last year has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses police of enabling the violence by allowing armed militia to roam freely during the demonstration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Gaige Grosskreutz
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:53:09-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after an officer shot Jacob Blake two days earlier.

Rosenbaum and Huber died. Grosskreutz survived.

Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum and Huber attacked him and Grosskreutz approached him holding a handgun.

Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, is to stand trial next month on multiple counts, including homicide.

Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit Thursday.

An attorney representing Kenosha County and Sheriff David Beth says the allegations are false.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

