Lawsuit filed against Alpine Valley Resort in connection to child sexual assault

Warning: This story contains disturbing and graphic details of a sexual assault.

A lawsuit against Alpine Valley Resort in Walworth County has been filed in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old child.

According to a lawsuit filed by the 12-year-old girl's attorneys, the girl traveled to Alpine with her sister on Feb. 6 around 3:30 p.m. and needed help snowboarding from an Alpine employee.

The lawsuit alleges the Alpine employee confronted the girl in the parking lot, coerced her into his car, and "began attempting to kiss, touch, and force himself" on her. When she protested, he drove off with her still in the car.

According to the lawsuit, the employee drove her to an isolated area of the parking lot, which was unlit and lacked security and video surveillance. When the girl refused to get into the backseat, the lawsuit says the employee "pulled her hair, punched her in the back" and again told her to get in the backseat. Once in the backseat, the lawsuit says the girl was forced to remove her clothes and she was raped by the employee in the vehicle.

The girl's sister was able to find her using a geolocating app around 6:45 p.m. The sister and two friends traveled to the location and found the employee's vehicle. The lawsuit says the sister opened the door and found the girl and the employee in the backseat. The girl then immediately fled the parking area with her sister.

Attorneys for the girl say Alpine Valley created an unsafe environment by failing to add lighting and/or cameras.

The Racine and Walworth County Sheriff's Offices led an investigation and felony charges were brought against the Alpine employee, the lawsuit says.

