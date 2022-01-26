Watch
Lawmakers approve contracts for troopers, building trades

Morry Gash/AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years.

They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.

The Senate passed all the contracts Tuesday with no debate.

The Assembly followed suit Tuesday evening.

The contracts go next to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

