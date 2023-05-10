Several arrested after Safe Streets Task Force executes search warrants across the city

MILWAUKEE — Police were spotted at various locations across the city Wednesday morning, some wearing tactical gear.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-agency group made up of local and federal resources, was executing search warrants.

A spokesperson confirmed multiple people were arrested at several locations, and the operation is still ongoing.

The search warrants being executed are sealed, so an FBI spokesperson could not say what law enforcement is looking for or why the suspects have been arrested.

TMJ4 News spotted law enforcement near 16th and Capitol, as well as 35th and Capitol.

