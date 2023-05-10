Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several arrested after Safe Streets Task Force executes search warrants across the city

Untitled design (7).png
TMJ4
Law enforcement activity along Capitol Drive.
Untitled design (7).png
Posted at 7:23 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:42:07-04

MILWAUKEE — Police were spotted at various locations across the city Wednesday morning, some wearing tactical gear.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-agency group made up of local and federal resources, was executing search warrants.

A spokesperson confirmed multiple people were arrested at several locations, and the operation is still ongoing.

The search warrants being executed are sealed, so an FBI spokesperson could not say what law enforcement is looking for or why the suspects have been arrested.

TMJ4 News spotted law enforcement near 16th and Capitol, as well as 35th and Capitol.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb