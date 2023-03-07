Lauren Daigle to headline at Summerfest on July 6

MILWAUKEE — Lauren Daigle will be headlining Summerfest on Thursday, July 6 at the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite.

According to a news release, Daigle is the sixth of nine headliners to be announced by Summerfest. Other headliners include Cheap Trick, Avett Brothers, and STYX.

Lauren Daigle is a Christian music singer and songwriter. According to a news release, Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY, seven-time Billboard Music Awards, and four-time American Music Award winner.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. CST. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, reserved tickets include admission to Summerfest grounds the day of the performance.

Remaining available reserved seats for purchase and free general admission seating on a first-come, first-serve basis will be available during Summerfest.

