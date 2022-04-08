Latino Arts String students to perform with Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs

MILWAUKEE — Students with the Latino Arts String program will have a unique opportunity to perform with Grammy and award-winning artists Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs.

High school students in the Latino Arts String program and band members will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at the United Community Center located in the Latino Arts Auditorium on 9th Street.

Students said they are thrilled to perform with a group of such talented artists.

“It’s such an honor to open for a Grammy award-winning group so that’s really cool,” said Letzahaya Arias, a sophomore at Dominican High School.

Band members practiced with the students on Thursday and told them it’s about making sure culture is preserved for generations.

"We are glad to be teaching a part of our music and culture and collaborating with these young artists,” said band member Max Baca.

