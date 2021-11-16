Watch
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois

Aaron Gash/AP
Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Justin Lewis, Coleman Hawkins
Posted at 8:59 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 21:59:10-05

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday.

Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart a signature win.

Illinois (2-1) was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball at midcourt and made the layup.

Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball with three seconds left.

Darryl Morsell scored 21 points for Marquette.

Trent Frazier had 23 points for Illinois.

