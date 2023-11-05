Last Honor Flight of the year welcomes home 150 veterans

MILWAUKEE— After being flown out to D.C. to visit some of the most notable war memorials in the nation, dozens of Milwaukee area veterans got a homecoming many said was long overdue.

As a part of the last Stars and Stripes Honor flight of the year about 150 Vietnam Era and Korean War veterans walked through a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers at Mitchell airport Saturday night as the made their way back home.

“It is so wonderful such a nice great thank you to them for their service,” Marilyn Wagner said. “Whoever thought of this was I don’t know a genius because they all come back, with such gratitude and appreciation.”



Wagner was there with several friends and family to surprise her husband and honor flight participant Donald Wagner.

She said at first it was going to be just her at the airport but many in the group of about 20 who originally planned to be out of town Saturday really wanted to there.

Wagner said Donald served in Germany from 1958 to 1961. To welcome Saturday the had his picture from that time in uniform printed on matching shirts.

“I was excited for him, honestly cuz this is such a big deal,” Donald’s granddaughter Leah Hess said. “This is something I’ve known he’s wanted to do for a while, and I’m just excited he got accepted.”

Stars and Stripes leaders say the trip which began early Saturday morning is especially meant to rectify the past and show Vietnam veterans a sense of appreciation they didn’t get the first time they came home.

“When I was a Vietnam era vet, I was called different names, baby killer and was being spit on,” group ambassador Patrick Zakrzewski said. “Coming back like this, it took everything away and it made me feel welcome and good inside.”

Zakrewski, who is an alumni of the honor flight experience said, It’s why for many the highlight of the whole experience is what—with cheerleaders, a band, and welcome home signs filing the terminal—and who is there meet them when they arrive.

“That was very emotional for me,” he added. “I still get a little choked up about it.”

While Saturday marked the last Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of the year, organization leaders said after a brief holiday break they’ll be back to work come January to plan for the next season.

Since 2008 the program has flown almost 10,000 veterans in southeastern Wisconsin to D.C. and back at completely no cost.

According to group leaders, with all volunteer staff, $.97 of every dollar donated goes directly to flying and honoring veterans.

Stars and Stripes is a part of a national Honor Flight Network with about 130 regional hubs across the U.S. Since 2004 collectively they’ve escorted nearly 250,000 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam Era veterans to see their memorials in D.C.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip