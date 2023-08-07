Large response to fire in Pleasant Prairie; no injuries reported

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A house fire in Pleasant Prairie brought out a large response of firefighters Monday morning.

Firefighters responded from both Illinois and around southeast Wisconsin to battle this large house fire.

The police here have told us that no one - both the people living there nor firefighters, was injured.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department says this started at 9 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire.

Police and fire say the biggest challenge was water. This is a rural area.

They said they had to bring in ten engines as well as 10 water trucks because there are no hydrants close enough to the home.

TMJ4 News spoke briefly with the family. They said no one was home when the fire started and they'd just moved in last week.

And while they're uncertain of the extent of the damage at this time, they're grateful everyone's OK.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip