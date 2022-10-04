Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Critical incident' near 40th and Villard, Milwaukee police say

A TMJ4 News crew saw dozens of police and EMS vehicles parked along Villard.
Large police response near 40th and Villard in Milwaukee
40th and Villard
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 15:22:31-04

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police responded to an incident near 40th and Villard in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

Police in a brief email described it as a "critical incident."

Police said they would hold a press conference. When it begins, watch live here:

A TMJ4 News crew saw dozens of police and EMS vehicles parked along Villard, as well as two smashed cars.

Witnesses tell us they heard at least five gunshots from inside a home.

40th and Villard
40th and Villard scene

Police have not confirmed any details regarding what happened. But they say they will hold a press conference today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer: TMJ4's commitment to reducing reckless driving