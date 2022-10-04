'Critical incident' near 40th and Villard, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police responded to an incident near 40th and Villard in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.
Police in a brief email described it as a "critical incident."
Police said they would hold a press conference. When it begins, watch live here:
A TMJ4 News crew saw dozens of police and EMS vehicles parked along Villard, as well as two smashed cars.
Witnesses tell us they heard at least five gunshots from inside a home.
Police have not confirmed any details regarding what happened. But they say they will hold a press conference today.
This is a developing story and will be updated.