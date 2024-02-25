Police investigate double shooting near skating rink in West Allis

Update: West Allis Police said they're investigating a double shooting that happened outside of Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center on Saturday.

Police said they were called to reports of shots fired at around 8:00 p.m.

Police said an adult man and a juvenile boy were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

It's unclear how old the victims are and whether police have anyone in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and information will be provided as it becomes available.

—

Original Article:

TMJ4 News is working to learn more about a large police presence near the Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center in West Allis Saturday night.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told TMJ4 News that there were reports of a shooting near the building following a fight that broke out inside. However, officials have not yet confirmed any information yet.

The building is located near 109th and Oklahoma in West Allis.

The roller skating rink is described as a "family fun spot offering a skating rink, laser tag, bounce house, arcade & kid-centric restaurant" online.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with new information as details become available.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip