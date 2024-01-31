Large police presence near 82nd and Burleigh

Watch Now
82nd Burleigh Chase Crash Fire 013024.jpg
Emmanuel Espino
Milwaukee police officers are investigating after they say a chase led to a crash and fire Tuesday evening near 82nd and Burleigh.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 19:37:23-05

MILWAUKEE — There is currently a large police presence at the intersection of 82nd and Burleigh.

TMJ4 has a crew at the scene, which shows police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and police tape around the area.

There is also a damaged vehicle near a tree which is down in the road.

Our crew is working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest developments as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

