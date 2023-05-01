Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police presence near 27th and Bolivar

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
TMJ4 News is working to learn more after a large police presence was reported Monday morning.
policepresence.JPG
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:09:52-04

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is working to learn more after a large police presence was reported Monday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were all on the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Details as to what's going on in the area have not been released, but TMJ4 News has reached out to MPD and MCSO to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

IMG_0969.jpg
The large police presence near 27th and Bolivar.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Learn about TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer