MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is working to learn more after a large police presence was reported Monday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were all on the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Details as to what's going on in the area have not been released, but TMJ4 News has reached out to MPD and MCSO to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

TMJ4 The large police presence near 27th and Bolivar.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip