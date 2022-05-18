50-year-old woman found dead, husband arrested after standoff in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A 48-year-old man was arrested after his wife was found dead in a Franklin home on Wednesday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, police were called to a home in the 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle. An out of state family member asked police to check the welfare of a resident in the home.

Police say a 50-year-old woman who was living at the address was found dead by officers.

The husband of the victim, a 48-year-old man, was arrested by Greenfield police after a brief standoff in Franklin.

Police say this is a domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you or anyone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, you are urged to reach out for help and find safety. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

24-HOUR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE (All calls are confidential) CALL: (414) 933-2722 TEXT: (414) 877-8100.

If you are in need of information or resources, please contact the Sojourner Family Peace Center: Confidential, free risk assessments, information and referral services available.

There is currently a large police presence in Franklin.

TMJ4 News learned about the situation around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The intersection near Target is currently blocked off. There is a car in the middle of the street towards Menards with several other police cars.

A SWAT team and an ambulance have also arrived on scene.

TMJ4 News is heading to the scene to gather the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

