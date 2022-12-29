Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 3:20 p.m., a car went through a yield sign and crashed into a transport van. The car was fleeing from Wauwatosa police.

The occupants in the car then fled on foot. Two suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were arrested shortly after.

TMJ4 There is a large police presence at the scene of a crash near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee.

The suspects were transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the van, a 73-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

