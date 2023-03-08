Watch Now
Large fire response near railroad tracks on Marcy Road in Menomonee Falls

Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 20:09:30-05

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Several fire departments are responding to a brush fire near the railroad tracks on Marcy Road in Menomonee Falls.

The road is currently blocked off as firefighters work to put the flames out.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 News they saw flames as high as eight feet at one point.

In the same area of the brush fire, nearly 3,000 We Energies customers are without power due to an outage, according to the company's outage map.

"It is unclear what exactly caused the initial outage, but we believe the fire likely played a role," We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Some customers may remain out for a few hours tonight until firefighters clear the area and our crews can get in to look at our equipment."

TMJ4 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

Large fire response near railroad tracks on Marcy Road

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

