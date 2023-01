WHITEWATER, Wis. — Several departments responded to a fire at the trash yard John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater Sunday night.

Tyler Warnecke via NBC15 The fire at the trash yard in Whitewater

Hwy U was shut down between Fremont and Hwy D, the Whitewater Fire Department said in a social media post. They said crews will be there for "an extended period of time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip