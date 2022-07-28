GREEN BAY, Wis. — This season is all about upgrades for the fan experience at Lambeau Field.

This is only the second season tickets at the stadium have been mobile only and the name of the game this year is speed.

To use the new system just pull up your mobile ticket through, either the packers app or an email. You can either click on "add to apple wallet" or use bar code.

If you click on Apple wallet, your device will prompt you to add either just one ticket or your group of tickets.

Then walk up to the scanner, hold it close, and wait for the light to turn green and you're in.

If you use a bar code, make sure it's not a screenshot because the scanner will deny you access.

Hold the bar code to the camera and wait for the green light.

That's it.

If you don't have a smartphone just make sure someone in your party does. They can upload your ticket to their phone and scan you in.

NBC 26 Lambeau Field's new Miller Lite Market is designed to be fast. Just grab what you want off the shelves, scan it, pay, and go.

Another major change fans will notice is the upgrade from traditional concession lines to the grab-and-go Miller Lite Endzone Market Place. Located in sections 100 and 138.

"Folks are here to see the game and this is just another addiction to get them in their seats faster, says Charlie Millerwise, Director of Development and Hospitality for the Packers.

Lambeau Field's new Miller Lite Market offers grab-and-go hot and cold food and beverage concession. Located in sections 100 and 138. NBC 26

It's no secret, that Lambeau Field has been short-staffed. Experts say automating some of the new features this season is a huge help.

"It is very guest controlled. You shop like you would at a Festival or anywhere else in town, find what you're looking for maybe try something different," says Millerwise.

Walking through the marketplace is designed to be fast.

If all you're looking for is a drink and a snack, just walk up to the coolers and shelves, make your selection, find an open kiosk and use it like you would a cashless, self-checkout at the grocery store.

Lambeau officials say food and beverage prices haven't budged. They're the same across the stadium. The market and climate-controlled upstairs bar were all built with money raised through last year's stock sales.

NBC 26 Lambeau Field's new climate-controlled bar. Located in section 100



So, whether you're in a hurry to get back to your seat or need a break from the heat or cold the new Miller Lite Market and Bar has you covered.

"We found the unique mix of service style, whether it be belly up, going to a normal bar, or the grab and go, really you have to have that compliment of all three to hit that right spot for the fans because different fans want different things," adds Millerwise.

Milerwise also says the Miller Lite Market and Bar still needs a few "tweaks" over the next few days but it will be ready for Family night on August 5th.

