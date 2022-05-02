Lambeau Field to host exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Monday Lambeau Field will host an exhibition match between heavy-hitting European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The "USA Cup" match is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 and will be the first-ever soccer match held at the stadium.

Watch their announcement below, or click here.

The USA Cup is part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, the Packers explained in a statement. They will also play in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20. Before traveling to Green Bay, Manchester City will be playing on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston against Club América - part of their 2022/23 preseason trip in the U.S.

The FC Bayern Munich - Manchester City match-up in Green Bay will be the teams' second meeting on U.S. territory. The first time Manchester defeated FCB was at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. CDT at Ticketmaster.com. Packers Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 5. Prices range from $35 to $160, the team said.

The match will begin at 6 p.m. CDT.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in the statement:

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay. Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

Read the Packers' announcement below for more details.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip