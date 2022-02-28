Green Bay Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This Saturday dozens of brave souls are plunging into icy waters to raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin during the Green Bay Polar Plunge.

This year's event took place outside the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field.

Winter warriors who raise at least $75 can experience this thrilling event.

Many go far beyond the minimum donations. Those raising more can earn additional prizes including a towel, sweatshirt, hat, and VISA Gift Card.

"Invigorating. I loved every second of it. When you hit the water I did a belly flop kind of. It looked like I was flying but I was falling," said Katie, a local woman who took the plunge.

For Brad Borchardt, also known as "Packermania" this Packers fan fundraised so much just to take part of this event.

"Starting with the polar plunge we raised over $1,000 through donations through my social media accounts," Borchardt said.

Decked out in green and gold he took the dive.

"I cannon balled, luckily the paint stayed on. Lost my hat a little bit but everything stayed on. It was a little bit chilly but nothing like the frozen tundra and doing it for a great cause was worth every single drop of water," Borchardt said.

Green Bay is one of eight Polar Plunge locations spanning five Saturdays across the state.

For Lexy who is a Special Olympic athlete, she actually took part of one of the other plunges last week.

"It was cold, so like your body goes in shock a little with the coldness. But I think it's more of once you get out of the water that the shock really happens,” Lexy said.

Funds raised provide year-round programming in sports, health, education, and community building to change the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

It was in 2020 that the last in-person events occurred. At that time more than 400 participants took the plunge in Green Bay and raised over $120,000 for local athletes.

In June 2022, a delegation of 96 athletes, unified partners, coaches, and staff will represent Team Wisconsin at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.